Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 49,359 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 365,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.