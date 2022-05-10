TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,008,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,699 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

FTI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

