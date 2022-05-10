Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,093. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

