Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,093. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

