TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.18. 3,768,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,775. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.