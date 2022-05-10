Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,623. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $454.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,994 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

