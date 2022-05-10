Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.94 ($3.10).

O2D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of O2D traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.87 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,679,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €2.98 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

