Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2DGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.94 ($3.10).

O2D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of O2D traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.87 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,679,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €2.98 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.