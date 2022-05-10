Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Cap of $404,495.05

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $404,495.05 and $186.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,993.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00727926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00201995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.