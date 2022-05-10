Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.69.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $12.93 on Tuesday, hitting $800.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,046,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,080. The company has a market capitalization of $828.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $945.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

