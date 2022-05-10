Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.