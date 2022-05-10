Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.94. 7,929,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.