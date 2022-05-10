TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.94. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 10,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

