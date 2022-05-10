The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. 40,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

