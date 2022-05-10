The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.84. 275,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,785. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.