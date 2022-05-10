The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 314,426 shares worth $27,868,173. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.