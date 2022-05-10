The Eastern Company (EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EML opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Eastern has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

