The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. 2,198,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,467. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.