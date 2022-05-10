The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock worth $205,007,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

