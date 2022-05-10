The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BATRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $24.07 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $375,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $5,337,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

