The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BATRK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

