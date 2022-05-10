The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

