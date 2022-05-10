The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 7,233,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -433.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

