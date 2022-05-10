The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on June 30th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.99 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.95.
