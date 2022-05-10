The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on June 30th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.99 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.95.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

