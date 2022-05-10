The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE TJX opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

