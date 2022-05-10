The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 99,557 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.