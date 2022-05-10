THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $192,622.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

