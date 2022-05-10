TheStreet Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $333.60 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $331.47 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 626.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

