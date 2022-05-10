TheStreet Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to “C-“

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $770.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $764.01 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,079.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,176.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,187.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

