Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TWKS opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.