ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDUP stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $5.42. 1,305,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,224. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

