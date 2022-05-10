Tidal Finance One Day Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $847,029.18 and approximately $2.32 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,002.39 or 1.00042565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00103098 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

