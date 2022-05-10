Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 192,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 122,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

