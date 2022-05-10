Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,667 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Kohl’s comprises 1.8% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 50,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.