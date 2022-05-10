Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000. PulteGroup comprises about 6.2% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,345,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 82,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

