Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.14 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 2.8% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 16,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

