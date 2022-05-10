Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Celestica accounts for about 1.4% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,527,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

CLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

