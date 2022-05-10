Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $27,367,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,511. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

