Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 2.8%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 254,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 468,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

