Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 1.4%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.