TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives GBX 278 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.43).

A number of research firms have commented on TCAP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($59,673.55).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 113.70 ($1.40). 678,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,836. The stock has a market cap of £896.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

