TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,422 shares of company stock worth $204,643. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,616. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

