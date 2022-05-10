Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 435 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -22.69. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

