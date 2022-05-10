Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $830.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 833 ($10.27), with a volume of 339598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($12.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.32. The company has a market cap of £534.40 million and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.02 ($12,245.12). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.50), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($80,771.61).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

