TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11,304.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TriNet Group by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $81.35. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

