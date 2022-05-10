TripCandy (CANDY) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $721,835.05 and $168,499.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TripCandy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,088.79 or 0.99991645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00106478 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TripCandy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TripCandy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.