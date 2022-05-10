Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.50.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$34.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.55. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

