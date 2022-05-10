TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.61

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $828.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

