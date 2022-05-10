TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0022 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $69,113.82 and $23,168.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

