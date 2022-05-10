Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,087,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,780,000 after buying an additional 37,771 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 276,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.