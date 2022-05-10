Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,087,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,780,000 after buying an additional 37,771 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 276,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

