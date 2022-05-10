Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Trupanion stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

