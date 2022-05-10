TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and $1.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,088.79 or 0.99991645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00106478 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

